Update: 1 displaced after apartment fire Wednesday

A loft-style apartment at 4606 W. Maple was destroyed in a fire Wednesday.
The apartment, between West Street and I-235 near Towne West Square, caught fire sometime around noon. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and light flames in the building.
As firefighters worked to ventilate smoke on the roof, heavy rain continued to fall.
About an hour after they arrived, firefighters were seen packing up their hoses. Another fire, at 340 South Broadway, was reported at 1:09 p.m., but no fire was showing.
Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis said the cause of the Maple fire is under investigation. No one was home at the time of the incident. A man in a neighboring apartment evacuated when his fire alarm sounded, Bevis said.
About $60,000 in damage was caused to the building with another $20,000 caused to the contents. Bevis said the unit isn’t livable and no one was injured.
APT FIRE | 4606 W Maple Ave | E8 has fire showing from the rest on the first floor | E8 fire attack |— WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) October 4, 2017
Correction: Avoid W Maple between West St and I-235. #icttraffic #ictfire https://t.co/iWXLKkJXGY— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 4, 2017
Maple is closed at Young for this fire. #ictfire pic.twitter.com/2HbKVydu5L— Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) October 4, 2017
