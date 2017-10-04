Wichita man dies in Edwards County wreck

A Wichita man died after a wreck in Edwards County at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
A van driven by 41-year-old Israel Kryston was westbound on U.S. 56 at a stop sign on the west edge of Kinsley. He turned left onto U.S. 50 as a motor home was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Kryston pulled out in front of the motor home and was hit, the report said. His van was forced into a north ditch.
He was taken to a hospital and died about two hours later, the report said.
The occupants of the motor home – a 73-year-old man and 74-year-old woman from California – weren’t hospitalized.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments