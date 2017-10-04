.
. File photo Wichita Eagle
. File photo Wichita Eagle

Local

Wichita man dies in Edwards County wreck

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

October 04, 2017 6:31 AM

A Wichita man died after a wreck in Edwards County at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A van driven by 41-year-old Israel Kryston was westbound on U.S. 56 at a stop sign on the west edge of Kinsley. He turned left onto U.S. 50 as a motor home was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Kryston pulled out in front of the motor home and was hit, the report said. His van was forced into a north ditch.

He was taken to a hospital and died about two hours later, the report said.

The occupants of the motor home – a 73-year-old man and 74-year-old woman from California – weren’t hospitalized.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man shot in east Wichita

Man shot in east Wichita 0:43

Man shot in east Wichita
Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty 3:29

Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty
Week 5: Player of the Year watch list 3:23

Week 5: Player of the Year watch list

View More Video