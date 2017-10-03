Local

‘Coffee with a Cop’ to bring officers, community together

By Katherine Burgess

October 03, 2017 6:23 PM

Community members are invited to Wichita State University for “Coffee with a Cop” Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The university is hosting two events, one from 9-10 a.m. in 266 Rhatigan Student Center, and another from 1-2 p.m. at the Starbucks on WSU’s Innovation Campus.

The morning event will allow students, faculty and the community to meet with officers from Wichita State University, the Wichita Police Department, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department, the Haysville Police Department, the Bel Aire Police Department and the Derby Police Department. The afternoon event will be with the university police only.

Kristin Brewer, academic coordinator for the school of community affairs, said “Coffee with a Cop” would allow people to get to know officers in the area.

“The officers can (also) get to know the community members and build that relationship,” she said.

