Blood donations from Wichita en route to Las Vegas, Red Cross says

The Red Cross in Wichita said late Monday morning that blood already donated to its bank is en route to Las Vegas, following a mass shooting that left at least 58 people dead and injured more than 500.

A local representative said the Red Cross bank is always open for donations for tragedies ongoing or in the future.

In Las Vegas, hundreds of people had already lined up Monday morning to donate blood, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A gunman opened fire Sunday night at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip as he stood in a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street.

The first shots came in at 10:08 p.m. More than 22,000 concertgoers sought cover as a barrage of what sounded like automatic machine-gun fire ripped through the crowd.

Police said the suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., killed himself before a SWAT team burst in the room. Officials discovered at least 10 rifles in his hotel room, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

One morning flight scheduled for Las Vegas from Wichita was delayed. A Southwest Airlines flight from Wichita to Las Vegas is still scheduled for 4:25 p.m. An Allegiant Air flight from Las Vegas to Wichita that was scheduled to land at 12:46 p.m. landed at 1:40. An incoming Southwest flight was delayed from 5:05 p.m. to 5:20, according to the airport’s schedule.

NetApp, a company based in California with an office in Wichita, was hosting its Insight Conference at the Mandalay Bay Resort over the weekend.

The company released this statement:

“We are deeply troubled by the shootings that took place in Las Vegas. The safety and well-being of our employees, customers and partners at our annual Insight conference is our most urgent priority and we are in the process of accounting for all event attendees. We are providing updates to attendees as we have additional information. We are grateful for the heroic work of law enforcement and first responders who acted swiftly in the face of such a tragic and dangerous event.”

The company’s CEO, George Kurian said on Facebook that Monday’s events are canceled along with the Wednesday night’s appreciation event at the Hard Rock Resort and Casino. He said the hotel is open with normal check-in processes and there will be increased security for the rest of the event.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sun-up to sun-down today through Wednesday.

“The purposeful act of terror inflicted upon concert-goers in Las Vegas is an unspeakable demonstration of evil,” Brownback said in a statement. “Mary and I and the people of Kansas are shocked, horrified, and grieving for everyone who is affected. We send our love and prayers to those suffering, and we will continue to pray because the healing process is only beginning.”

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer also relayed his sympathies to everyone affected by the attack.

“There is zero justification for the murder of innocent concert goers, who only sought to enjoy an evening of entertainment,” he said in a statement. “On behalf of Kansans everywhere, our hearts go out to the people of Las Vegas and the loved ones of those affected by this tragic event. We pray you will find some measure of comfort in the days ahead.”

Bishop Carl A Kemme of the Diocese of Wichita released this statement:

“I join with my brother bishops, the entire Catholic community in the United States and all people of good will in offering prayers for healing and peace in the face of the recent violence in Las Vegas, Nevada. First and foremost, we lift up in prayer the many victims of this mass shooting, their families and friends and all who in anyway are affected by this horrendous crime. We also commit ourselves as disciples of Jesus, the Prince of peace to pray for and work to build a society that is founded on mutual respect and dignity. While these events shake us to the core, we must always return to the Savior, Jesus Christ, who calls us to love one another as he has loved us. May God bless with eternal peace, those who so tragically lost their lives last evening. May God bless us all as we pick up the pieces of our human brokenness manifested once again in violence and bloodshed.”