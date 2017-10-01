Local

Woman injured in bar’s parking lot by man driving Jeep

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

October 01, 2017 08:25 PM

Wichita police are investigating an injury accident that happened late Saturday in South Wichita.

Shortly before midnight, police were called to Shot Time 2 in the 3200 block of S. Exposition, according to Officer Charley Davidson, spokesman for the Wichita Police Department.

But when officers arrived on the scene, through investigation, they learned a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 41-year-old man had struck a 53 year old woman as she was walking through the bar’s parking lot.

“The driver of the vehicle showed indicators of being under the influence,” Davidson wrote Sunday in an email to local media.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The driver was arrested and taken to jail for three counts of Driving Under the Influence, transport open container, and aggravated battery — DUI.

The woman was taken to an area hospital.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator

    Two men died after being buried under 20-25 feet of grain at a Gavilon Grain site Tuesday afternoon. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator 1:20

Two men die after being trapped in grain elevator
New Year's Day float trip 1:23

New Year's Day float trip
MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

View More Video