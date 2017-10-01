Woman injured in bar’s parking lot by man driving Jeep

Wichita police are investigating an injury accident that happened late Saturday in South Wichita.
Shortly before midnight, police were called to Shot Time 2 in the 3200 block of S. Exposition, according to Officer Charley Davidson, spokesman for the Wichita Police Department.
But when officers arrived on the scene, through investigation, they learned a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 41-year-old man had struck a 53 year old woman as she was walking through the bar’s parking lot.
“The driver of the vehicle showed indicators of being under the influence,” Davidson wrote Sunday in an email to local media.
The driver was arrested and taken to jail for three counts of Driving Under the Influence, transport open container, and aggravated battery — DUI.
The woman was taken to an area hospital.
