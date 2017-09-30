.
. File photo Wichita Eagle
. File photo Wichita Eagle

Local

Man hospitalized after truck flips over ramp, lands on street below

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 30, 2017 11:38 AM

An El Dorado man was seriously injured after his truck flew off an interstate ramp in Wichita, landing on the street below Saturday morning.

The 58-year-old man was heading southbound on Interstate 135 about 7:30 a.m. He started exiting to U.S. 54 and lost control of his truck, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The truck hit a guardrail, went airborne and hit a concrete barrier wall on the street below causing it to flip end over end, the report says. The truck landed on the street below the ramp.

The man was taken to a Wichita hospital after crews cut him out of the truck.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Atop the Friends University clock tower

Atop the Friends University clock tower 2:27

Atop the Friends University clock tower
How we got the Big Ditch 6:57

How we got the Big Ditch
Depression, mental illness concerned this student. So he did something about it. 0:57

Depression, mental illness concerned this student. So he did something about it.

View More Video