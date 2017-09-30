Man hospitalized after truck flips over ramp, lands on street below

An El Dorado man was seriously injured after his truck flew off an interstate ramp in Wichita, landing on the street below Saturday morning.
The 58-year-old man was heading southbound on Interstate 135 about 7:30 a.m. He started exiting to U.S. 54 and lost control of his truck, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The truck hit a guardrail, went airborne and hit a concrete barrier wall on the street below causing it to flip end over end, the report says. The truck landed on the street below the ramp.
The man was taken to a Wichita hospital after crews cut him out of the truck.
Nichole Manna
