Wichita weather: Pleasant but breezy

Saturday will be breezy with more clouds than sun in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
Highs should reach the upper 70s, with southerly winds in the teens gusting to more than 20 miles an hour. A few showers may pop up after midnight, forecasters say, but Sunday should be mostly sunny and breezy again. Highs will push near 80, with southerly winds in the teens gusting to more than 30 miles an hour at times.
The hearty winds will continue early into next week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
