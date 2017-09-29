Local

At least one hurt in rollover crash near Andale

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 29, 2017 6:12 PM

At least one person was injured in a rollover crash southwest of Andale late Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at 37th Street North and 295th Street West, according to a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor. First responders found a passenger from the vehicle at the scene, but authorities were reporting the driver could not be found.

The passenger was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch after rolling, according to radio communications between the ambulance and hospital.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

