At least one hurt in rollover crash near Andale

At least one person was injured in a rollover crash southwest of Andale late Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at 37th Street North and 295th Street West, according to a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor. First responders found a passenger from the vehicle at the scene, but authorities were reporting the driver could not be found.
The passenger was taken to a Wichita hospital with serious injuries. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch after rolling, according to radio communications between the ambulance and hospital.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments