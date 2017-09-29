Bo Rader File photo
Bo Rader File photo

Local

Sedgwick County Jail inmate dies at local hospital

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 29, 2017 5:21 PM

A Sedgwick County Jail inmate died at a local hospital earlier this week, authorities said Friday.

The 67-year-old inmate suffered from “chronic medical problems” and was being housed in the jail’s medical clinic, Sheriff Jeff Easter said in a prepared statement. He was taken to a hospital on Tuesday in critical condition and died later that night.

He had been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail in early September on a felony charge.

He is the fourth inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail to die this year.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Depression, mental illness concerned this student. So he did something about it.

Depression, mental illness concerned this student. So he did something about it. 0:57

Depression, mental illness concerned this student. So he did something about it.

Tree climbing competition comes to Wichita 1:01

Tree climbing competition comes to Wichita
Derby elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School 0:52

Derby elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School

View More Video