Sedgwick County Jail inmate dies at local hospital

A Sedgwick County Jail inmate died at a local hospital earlier this week, authorities said Friday.
The 67-year-old inmate suffered from “chronic medical problems” and was being housed in the jail’s medical clinic, Sheriff Jeff Easter said in a prepared statement. He was taken to a hospital on Tuesday in critical condition and died later that night.
He had been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail in early September on a felony charge.
He is the fourth inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail to die this year.
