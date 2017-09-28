Jimmie Hall and his wife, Mary, right, and their daughter Amanda, left, are staying at the St. Anthony Family Shelter until they can move into a rental house that’s been made available. Also with them are Amanda’s children Dallas, 10, Debra, 14, and Kevin, 6, left to right.
Jimmie Hall and his wife, Mary, right, and their daughter Amanda, left, are staying at the St. Anthony Family Shelter until they can move into a rental house that’s been made available. Also with them are Amanda’s children Dallas, 10, Debra, 14, and Kevin, 6, left to right. The Wichita Eagle Fernando Salazar

GoFundMe account set up for family left homeless by hurricane

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 28, 2017 4:53 PM

So many people are wanting to help a Texas family displaced by Hurricane Harvey that Catholic Charities has set up a GoFundMe account.

Jimmie and Mary Hall and their extended family are “overwhelmed and humbled” by the efforts to assist them as they look for jobs and settle in Wichita, said Heather Welch, director of communications and marketing for Catholic Charities.

The Halls evacuated from Baytown, Texas, just before Harvey struck the Texas coast earlier this month and decided to make Wichita their home when a relative said they had a place for them to stay. But that option fell through at the last minute, leaving the Halls, their daughter and three grandchildren homeless.

They found temporary shelter at the St. Anthony Family Shelter, but are hoping to move into a rental home early next month.

The GoFundMe account is for cash donations, Welch said. People wishing to make in-kind donations can call the St. Anthony Family Shelter at 316-264-7233.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

