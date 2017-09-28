Fairmount community survey: Residents willing to work together

A survey of the Fairmount neighborhood in northeast Wichita shows 90 percent of respondents think people of different races work together and get along with their neighborhood. A similar number – 93 percent – said they are willing to work with police.
Survey results also showed 52 percent are concerned about property maintenance and 36 percent are concerned about illegal drugs. Ninety percent want additional lighting in the neighborhood.
The survey of 400 people by Wichita State University stemmed from a partnership between the Shocker Neighborhood Coalition, made up of university faculty, staff and students, and the Community Engagement Initiative to support residents in communities with elevated health risks.
Three years ago, a homicide in Fairmount Park prompted the groups to come together in an effort to reclaim one of Wichita’s most historic neighborhoods. Letitia Davis, a 36-year-old mother of four, was raped, beaten and set on fire as she was walking in the park the night of Nov. 14, 2014. She died a week later at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis.
The killing galvanized the neighborhood and college.
“The university, the park and the neighborhood that surrounds it have a shared DNA that runs through the history of all three,” John Bardo, president of WSU wrote in an open letter to Wichita Eagle readers published on Tuesday. “It’s important to the university that the neighborhood thrive, but it’s also personal.”
The Public Policy and Management Center at WSU worked with the Shocker Neighborhood Coalition to develop an improved understanding of the neighborhood and the challenges that need to be overcome to promote neighborhood vitality consistent with a community of choice, Bardo wrote.
The PPMC research team, including some graduate students, spent three months going house to house, meeting with Fairmount residents. Nearly 400 residents responded to a survey to provide an improved understanding of their needs, concerns and strength of connections to the neighborhood.
Funding from the Kansas Health Foundation provided dedicated resources for staff, community engagement expertise and a support network for WSU to work more comprehensively with the Fairmount community.
Results of parts two and three of the study will be announced later in the fall. These parts of the study include a household needs assessment and a look at the connection between the neighborhood and the university.
