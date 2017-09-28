World-class tree climbers racing for the top in Wichita this weekend

An international group of the world’s best tree climbers will be racing to the top in a Wichita park this weekend.
The North American Open Masters Tree Climbing Championship will be held at Oak Park and is expected to draw some of the fastest tree climbers from the United States, along with competitors from Barbados, Sweden, Estonia, England and Canada, according to Wichita spokesman Van Williams.
Among the feature events of the three-day climb fest will be head-to-head matchups as competitors race to the top of trees, surrounded by a laser light show.
Thirty-seven climbers will compete, including three local climbers, Williams said in a statement.
Tree climbers will also compete in aerial rescue and a throw line challenge, a timed event testing competitors’ ability to throw a climbing line through targets to gauge their ability to accurately place a climbing line up to 60 feet in the air.
The event will feature music from a deejay on Friday and Saturday evenings; food trucks will be on hand to provide refreshments and meals, Williams said.
Oak Park is at 1100 W. 11th St., Wichita. Competition will run from 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
During the competition, 11th street will be closed to thru traffic from Oak Park Drive to Forest Street.
Motorists using the 11th Street bridge will be detoured around the competition via Oak Park Drive, Williams said.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
