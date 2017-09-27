Ceremony for Kansas fallen firefighters in Wichita on Sunday

The public and emergency responders are being invited to a ceremony in Wichita on Sunday to honor Kansas firefighters who died in the line of duty.
“It’s a beautiful ceremony,” said Nancy Peters, president of the Kansas Firefighters Alliance.
Sunday’s ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Kansas Firefighters Museum, 1300 S. Broadway. The ceremony takes place on the memorial plaza, where a wall contains names of Kansas firefighters who have died responding to emergencies, some dating back to the 1800s, Peters said.
Families of fallen firefighters attend, she said, “so it’s definitely a tribute to them and the sacrifice of their firefighters.”
Honor guards from across the state will attend the ceremony, and Garden City Fire Chief Allen Shelton will be the keynote speaker.
The museum will be open for free after the ceremony.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
