New twist on jury duty scam emerges

There’s a new twist on the old jury duty scam circulating in the Wichita area, officials said Tuesday.
Someone contacted a Wichita woman Tuesday claiming a warrant was out for her arrest because she didn’t appear for jury duty in a particular judge’s courtroom, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a prepared statement.
The caller claimed to be a sheriff’s deputy and the woman who received the call had disregarded a certified letter and failed to report for jury duty as instructed.
The woman must go to the county courthouse and pay an $800 bond, the caller claimed. When the woman said her husband is an attorney and she would have to speak to him first, the call ended.
No one from any law enforcement agency will ever call to say someone missed jury duty and must pay a fine — or, in this version of the scam, an $800 bond.
Bennett urged residents to hang up the phone if someone calls to say they missed jury duty.
