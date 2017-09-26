Flooding, lightning and heavy winds cause damage across Kansas

Heavy storms that moved through the area Monday afternoon caused damage throughout the state, including a tank battery fire around 2 p.m. in Ellis County.
A lightning strike is likely what set the tank, in the 3000 block of Codell in Lindsborg, on fire around 2 p.m., according to the KSFFA’s Fire News Blog.
Darin Myers, Director of Fire and Emergency Management for Ellis County, said no oil was spilled outside the tanks.
In downtown Wichita, wind gusts were recorded at 60 mph just before 2 p.m. The only damage reported to the weather service was a 4 inch diameter tree limb that fell downtown.
Wind gusts were measured at 66 mph in Clearwater.
By noon, the town of Preston in Pratt County reported that more than 5 inches of rain had fallen, with flood waters starting to get inside at least three homes north of K-61.
Significant street flooding was reported in Medicine Lodge at 4 p.m.
At 8:30 Monday night, storm spotters reported that 5.10 inches of rain had already fallen in Kingman.
In Reno County — Olcott Road between Red Rock and Long View closed due to high water.
The National Weather Service in Wichita on Tuesday morning extended flood warnings for for western Reno and Kingman counties until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
There remains a chance of thunderstorms for southeast Kansas during the day Tuesday and for southeast and extreme south-central Kansas late Tuesday evening. The storms aren’t expected to be either strong or severe.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
