More than 1,600 without power in west Wichita

More than 1,600 people are without power in west Wichita.
Westar Energy said the outage should be restored at about 3:15 p.m. It was reported at 1:37 p.m.
This is affecting the areas north and south of West Kellogg between South 167th West and South Lark, according to their outage map.
Crews are working on the outage west of Wichita. Estimated restoration time is 3:15 pm. https://t.co/TtlCugb75s pic.twitter.com/EP1P8iYCb7— Westar Energy (@WestarEnergy) September 25, 2017
