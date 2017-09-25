Wester crews say the outage in west Wichita should be restored about 3:15 p.m.
Local

More than 1,600 without power in west Wichita

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 25, 2017 2:06 PM

More than 1,600 people are without power in west Wichita.

Westar Energy said the outage should be restored at about 3:15 p.m. It was reported at 1:37 p.m.

This is affecting the areas north and south of West Kellogg between South 167th West and South Lark, according to their outage map.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

