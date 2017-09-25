A guinea pig that was abandoned in a Lyon County mailbox in April has a permanent home — at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
A guinea pig that was abandoned in a Lyon County mailbox in April has a permanent home — at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy file photo
A guinea pig that was abandoned in a Lyon County mailbox in April has a permanent home — at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy file photo

Local

Found in a mailbox, this guinea pig now calls Sedgwick County home

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 25, 2017 01:25 PM

UPDATED September 25, 2017 01:29 PM

A guinea pig that was abandoned in a Lyon County mailbox in April has a new mission in life – to educate the public in animal care and what to do if you can no longer care for your pets.

A woman who lives in a rural part of the county just west of Emporia found the female guinea pig – now named Rosita – while checking her mail and called the sheriff’s office.

More Videos

Police chase ends in car crash 0:22

Police chase ends in car crash

Pause
Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase 1:53

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase

The dangers of texting while driving 0:31

The dangers of texting while driving

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer 0:39

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer

Drone helps police find missing woman 0:52

Drone helps police find missing woman

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

  • What you need to know before adopting these small rodent pets

    Guinea pigs, rats, gerbils and mice are all small rodents, but that's about all they have in common. Each of the different species that were seized from South Carolina's Roy's Aquarium thrives in a different environment and requires different things from their human owners.

What you need to know before adopting these small rodent pets

Guinea pigs, rats, gerbils and mice are all small rodents, but that's about all they have in common. Each of the different species that were seized from South Carolina's Roy's Aquarium thrives in a different environment and requires different things from their human owners.

Delayna Earley The Island Packet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rosita had a few homes after she was rescued, but as Schanee Anderson put it on Monday, “Serendipity is an amazing thing.”

Anderson, the curator of education and farms for the Sedgwick County Zoo, happened to be at one of the police substations in April and heard about the abandoned pet. She emailed the shelter housing Rosita and told them if a home for the rodent wasn’t found – the zoo would be happy to offer her one.

Rosita is no longer homeless and is on a mission.

“As an ambassador for the zoo, she will potentially travel the state helping us present programs to people of all ages, teaching them about how amazing guinea pigs are ... but also what to do before you purchase a pet, after you purchase a pet and what to do if you find you can no longer take care of that pet,” Anderson said.

The process of getting the zoo’s newest ambassador on the road has been deliberately slow. Rosita has lived at the zoo for about 2 1/2 months. She’s been in the education department for several weeks.

“We wanted to give her time to get comfortable, and for us to build a trust with her,” Anderson said. “The hardest thing for her is that she’s been in a lot of places in a short period of time. We want her to know if she leaves here, she’ll come back.”

It’s been estimated that Rosita is about a year old. And now, she’s in great health.

“She’s a little shy,” Anderson said.

Sheriff’s deputies found the original owner of Rosita and charged the 17-year-old with three counts of animal cruelty. She is accused of abandoning two other guinea pigs in the county. They haven’t been found.

“If you find yourself in a situation where you can no longer care for your pet, the best thing you can do is make sure you bring it to an animal shelter or a place where that animal can be cared for,” Anderson said.

For Rosita – “the ending of her story is a happy one,” Anderson said.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police chase ends in car crash 0:22

Police chase ends in car crash

Pause
Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase 1:53

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase

The dangers of texting while driving 0:31

The dangers of texting while driving

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer 0:39

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer

Drone helps police find missing woman 0:52

Drone helps police find missing woman

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 2:00

Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51

Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen 0:51

Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

  • Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase

    Deputy Chief Troy Livingston of the Wichita Police Department gave an update on a robbery and police chase that unfolded in west Wichita on Wednesday morning. Two suspects were involved in an exchange of gunfire with police in the 700 block of North Gilda. One suspect tried to flee the scene and was eventually apprehended near Maple and Maize Road. The suspect had a gunshot wound to the lower jaw and is currently hospitalized in fair condition. (Video by Travis Heying and Fernando Salazar)

Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase

View More Video