One dead after ATV crash

One person was killed after an ATV crashed on a bike path in Wichita Sunday night.
The wreck happened at about 9:30 p.m. near 17th and Interstate 135, according to a Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
September 25, 2017 6:26 AM
One person was killed after an ATV crashed on a bike path in Wichita Sunday night.
The wreck happened at about 9:30 p.m. near 17th and Interstate 135, according to a Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments