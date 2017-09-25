Police patrol lights
Local

One dead after ATV crash

By Nichole Manna

September 25, 2017 6:26 AM

One person was killed after an ATV crashed on a bike path in Wichita Sunday night.

The wreck happened at about 9:30 p.m. near 17th and Interstate 135, according to a Sedgwick County Dispatch supervisor.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

