Boil water advisory lifted for Leon

State officials have lifted a boil water advisory for the city of Leon.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment had issued the advisory on Thursday because of a water line break, resulting in a loss of pressure throughout the system, officials said. Failure to maintain adequate water pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and allow bacterial contamination.
But laboratory testing samples indicated no evidence of contamination, officials said. All other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are considered by KDHE officials to be resolved.
