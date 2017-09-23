Authorities identify man killed in Reno County collision

The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a collision in Reno County Friday afternoon.
Zach Mears, 30, of Hutchinson was killed when his silver Mercedes Benz slammed into the side of a semi-trailer truck at about 1:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Haven Road.
Mears was driving north on Haven Road “at a high rate of speed” when he ran the stop sign next to U.S. 50 and struck the eastbound truck, according to a report issued by the highway patrol.
Media reports indicated a trooper traveling south on Haven Road clocked the Mercedes at 95 miles an hour shortly before the collision.
The driver of the semi, a 32-year-old man from Texas, was not injured in the collision.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments