‘Aging successfully’ focus of talk at Newman

“Aging successfully” is the topic of this year’s Hesburgh Lecture, co-sponsored by the Notre Dame Club of Wichita and Newman University.
Cindy Bergeman, professor of psychology at the University of Notre Dame, will speak on her research about aging Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. The lecture will be held in the Dugan Gorges Conference room at Newman University.
Bill Braun, coordinator for the lecture with the Notre Dame Club, said the topic would appeal to a wide audience. At 80 years old, he is looking forward to the lecture personally, he said.
“I’m looking to see if she can give me any kind of information or hints of what I might be doing better than I’m doing now to live well in my senior years,” Braun said.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
