Grenade found in Andover basement

The Andover Police Department made an interesting discovery Thursday afternoon when they were sent to the 700 block of South Dublin about a suspicious device.
What officers found was a Vietnam-era hand grenade in the basement of the house, they said in a Facebook post.
Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the Wichita Police Department were called to assist. The grenande was removed and determined to be inert, police said.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
