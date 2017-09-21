The missing giraffe that didn’t willingly leave

There’s a 5-foot, metal giraffe loose in Kansas and its owner wants it back.
The yellow-and-brown spotted animal was purchased by Sherridyn Myers in May.
“It’s just really, really cute,” she said on Wednesday. “It looks like it was eating leaves out of the tree.”
But on July 7 – a day that was supposed to be lucky – it was stolen from her Valley Center backyard.
Myers has been looking for the giraffe since. She’s taken fliers with the giraffe’s picture to local businesses. A copy of the flier is still being shared on Facebook – more than two months after the giraffe’s disappearance.
On Sept. 7, she thought the giraffe had been found after someone texted her saying it was in a Butler County yard.
As it turns out, that giraffe – though incredibly similar – was a foot taller.
“The people were really, really nice about it,” she said. “The wife even said, ‘I saw (the flier) on Facebook.’”
And Myers doesn’t want to get the authorities involved. She just wants her giraffe back.
“You can remain anonymous,” she said.
If you’ve seen the giraffe, or know someone who has, Myers said she can be reached at 316-303-6596.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
