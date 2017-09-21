61-year-old dies after wreck Wednesday afternoon

A 61-year-old Wichita man died after his motorcycle rear-ended a truck Wednesday afternoon.
Arthur Pilant was on his motorcycle near McLean and Minisa at around 3:15 p.m. when he rear-ended a truck that was stopped and waiting to turn onto Minisa, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said Thursday. Police don’t know why Pilant wasn’t able to stop.
Pilant was taken to the hospital where he died, Davidson said.
His death marks the 24th traffic fatality in Wichita this year and the fifth of a motorcyclist.
