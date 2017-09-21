.
. Wichita Eagle File photo
. Wichita Eagle File photo

Local

61-year-old dies after wreck Wednesday afternoon

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 21, 2017 10:59 AM

A 61-year-old Wichita man died after his motorcycle rear-ended a truck Wednesday afternoon.

Arthur Pilant was on his motorcycle near McLean and Minisa at around 3:15 p.m. when he rear-ended a truck that was stopped and waiting to turn onto Minisa, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said Thursday. Police don’t know why Pilant wasn’t able to stop.

Pilant was taken to the hospital where he died, Davidson said.

His death marks the 24th traffic fatality in Wichita this year and the fifth of a motorcyclist.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cattle drive commemorates Chisholm Trail anniversary

Cattle drive commemorates Chisholm Trail anniversary 1:40

Cattle drive commemorates Chisholm Trail anniversary
Suspect asked for shooting victim by name 2:00

Suspect asked for shooting victim by name
Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue 1:23

Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue

View More Video