Cowboys, cattle and horses on the Chisholm Trail, again

It’s not like in the old days when saddle-worn cowboys, bone-weary horses and dirt-tired cattle walked endlessly along the Chisholm Trail.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail – celebrating those legendary cattle drives from Texas to the rail heads in Kansas. And, it seems, the millennial cows and horses just have to take days off and rest up for the grueling work week ahead.

This past weekend, after making celebrity appearances in Caldwell, 108 roping steers and a handful of Longhorns rested up at a cow camp.

This week, the herd with 15 drovers (another name for cowboys), five chuck wagons and 40 helpers are driving along a portion of the Chisholm Trail, making appearances near Wellington, Mayfield, Clearwater and then at the future site of the Union Stockyards, at 6425 W. MacArthur in south Wichita near Oatville, a quarter mile west of Hoover and MacArthur.

The trail’s legacy

This week’s drive, organized by the O-K Chisholm Trail Cattle Drovers Association, echoes those from 150 years ago.

Beginning in 1867, vast herds of cattle were driven up the Chisholm Trail from Texas to the cowtowns of Kansas. The trail is named after Jesse Chisholm, who had a trading post in Wichita and frequently traded with American Indian tribes in the region.

The trail was developed by Joseph McCoy, an Illinois livestock trader who had the idea to drive cattle from near San Antonio north through Fort Worth into Oklahoma through Duncan and Enid and then on to Kansas through Caldwell, Wichita, Newton and Abilene. A branch of the Chisholm also cut off at Caldwell and a spur stretched to Ellsworth.

In its heyday from the late 1860s through the 1880s, the Chisholm Trail served as a cattle pipeline from Texas ranches to the stockyards and railroad hubs in Abilene, Newton, Wichita, Ellsworth and Caldwell.

It was an economic lifeline for Kansas, helping to promote the railroad and making ranching profitable. In Wichita alone, more than 230,000 head of cattle were shipped out from 1872 to 1876. The cattle were driven into downtown Wichita to the cattle pens near the railroad tracks.

Most historians see the Chisholm Trail as one of the three great byways that crossed the country. The Oregon and Santa Fe trails were east-west migrant and commercial trails, while the Chisholm was a north-south cattle trail.

This year’s drive

This cattle drive started last week east of Pond Creek, Okla. and runs roughly 90 miles north to Sedgwick County.

“I’m doing this cattle drive because I grew up in this horse culture,” said Sam Wylie, 38, who grew up near Wellington but now lives at Caldwell. This is his first drive.

“I’ve worked cattle and raised them and it is just something I’ve always enjoyed,” Wylie said.

When the drive is going on, Wylie said, the cattle are driven about four to five hours or about 8 to 10 miles each day.

“It was hard to do it as authentically and logistically possible,” he said. “We had to have pasture for both cattle and horses and move materials. It takes awhile to bust camp and set up again with all the equipment it takes.”