Lost letters from the 1960s found, owners unknown

A stack of letters written in the 1960s by a man attending Colorado College to his parents in Hutchinson was found on the side of the road last month.
The South Hutchinson Police Department hasn’t been able to find the owners, and now they’re hoping the public will help lead them to the correct family.
One of the envelopes was sent by Jeff Arbuckle, who apparently was attending Colorado College in Colorado Springs. The letter is postmarked Feb. 19, 1967. Other letters are postmarked a year earlier, the police department said in a Facebook post.
The letter was sent to “Mr. & Mrs. T.E. Arbuckle, Jr.” — presumably Jeff Arbuckle’s parents, police said.
“We have not been able to locate the owners and are needing help getting these letters back in the hands of the family that they belong to,” the department said.
The letters were found in the road near 4th and Main streets.
The South Hutchinson Police Department can be reached at 620-560-6251.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
