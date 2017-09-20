Local

Man dies in head-on collision in Ford County

By Nichole Manna

September 20, 2017 7:08 AM

A 58-year-old California man was killed in a crash in Ford County Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Michael Anthony Pestano of Hemet, California, was southbound on U.S. 283, about 14 miles south of Dodge City, when he went left and hit a northbound tractor-trailer head-on, a crash report says. It happened just after 6 a.m.

Pestano was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The 48-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with injuries. Her 51-year-old passenger was not injured, the report says.

