Suspect in custody after shooting at north Wichita shopping center

0:50 'A guy with a gun was trying to go inside but somebody locked the doors on him.' Pause

0:33 Raw footage of shooting near 21st and Amidon

1:26 Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills

1:23 Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue

1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys

3:05 K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss

2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.”

1:50 Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor