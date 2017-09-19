Owner waits and waits for this Kansas cow to come home

Mercedes disappeared during a recent church service and was last seen wandering around near the Wal-Mart in El Dorado.
“She’s crazy,” said Greg Johnson.
Oh, and she’s a cow.
A big black and white longhorn cow whose horns are 5 feet from tip to tip.
Johnson, the owner of the Prairie Rose Chuckwagon Supper, said the 3-year-old cow went missing a week ago Monday night during Cross Trails, the weekly cowboy church service at the ranch about two miles north of Benton.
She was last seen near the El Dorado Wal-Mart – a distance of about 10 miles as the cow walks, including a certain amount of hoofing it carefully across U.S. 254 highway.
Johnson says he has no picture of her but that she is a “black and white really loud longhorn.”
“Last week, she pushed through the fence,” Johnson said.
Granted there were some folks at the Prairie Rose who were doing the usual sort of stuff that happens following a cowboy church service – riding steers and donkeys, petting goats and riding critters out bucking chutes.
“We have lots of woods at the Prairie Rose and she got down in the creek and we have not been able to find her since,” he said.
Recognized along with the cowboy as an authentic and unique symbol of America, longhorns today number in the millions after declining to a few thousand at the beginning of the 20th century.
During the late 1860s through approximately 1885, millions of longhorn cattle were driven northward from Texas to railhead towns in Kansas. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Chisholm Trail, which gave the cattle industry its jump-start following the Civil War.
Friends, neighbors and family have been searching for Mercedes by foot, horseback, 4-wheeler and motorcycle.
They have not seen hide nor hair – except for a Circle High School teacher who reported the cow near Wal-Mart, Johnson said.
If you see Mercedes, don’t go near her. Don’t try riding her.
“She’s wild,” he said. “You aren’t going to walk up to her. They run wild. This isn’t the first time she’s run off. But being by herself, she is more of a loner.”
He’s had Mercedes since she was 6 months old.
If you see Mercedes, call Johnson at 316-253-9999.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments