Floridians ask to pray with Westar Energy crew

Westar Energy crews are still helping Floridians get their power back a week after Hurricane Irma hit the state.
In Miami, Brad Kesl posted his thanks to “the kind people of Florida” on a Facebook post, after one family asked to pray with them.
“Westar crews restored power to these folks in Miami tonight,” Kesl said. “They were overjoyed and wanted me to participate in a prayer of thanksgiving for our Westar folks. I was honored to represent all of the guys.”
Westar has been actively sharing pictures of employees who are working in Florida on Facebook and Twitter.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments