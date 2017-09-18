Employee Brad Kesl prays with a group in Miami when Westar Energy restored their power a week after Hurricane Irma hit the state.
Employee Brad Kesl prays with a group in Miami when Westar Energy restored their power a week after Hurricane Irma hit the state. Westar Energy Courtesy photo
Employee Brad Kesl prays with a group in Miami when Westar Energy restored their power a week after Hurricane Irma hit the state. Westar Energy Courtesy photo

Local

Floridians ask to pray with Westar Energy crew

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 18, 2017 1:29 PM

Westar Energy crews are still helping Floridians get their power back a week after Hurricane Irma hit the state.

In Miami, Brad Kesl posted his thanks to “the kind people of Florida” on a Facebook post, after one family asked to pray with them.

“Westar crews restored power to these folks in Miami tonight,” Kesl said. “They were overjoyed and wanted me to participate in a prayer of thanksgiving for our Westar folks. I was honored to represent all of the guys.”

Westar has been actively sharing pictures of employees who are working in Florida on Facebook and Twitter.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus 1:39

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus
Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 1:26

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills
Watch this germ-zapping robot in action 0:44

Watch this germ-zapping robot in action

View More Video