Local

Boy, 3, found in backyard pool flown to Wichita hospital

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

September 18, 2017 11:05 AM

A 3-year-old boy was flown to a Wichita hospital after he fell into an above-ground swimming pool in Garden City on Saturday afternoon.

Several children were playing in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of Emerson Street before 4 p.m. Saturday when one of the children pulled a chair up next to the pool, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department posted on its Facebook page. The 3-year-old boy apparently used it to climb in.

Family members of the boy pulled him out of the pool, performed CPR and revived him. Finney County Emergency Medical Services took him to St. Catherine’s Hospital, where life-saving efforts continued. He later was flown to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment when he stabilized.

Police said the investigation into the boy’s near drowning is ongoing. Further details were not released Monday morning.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

