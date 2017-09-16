Local

Collision kills man on motorcycle in southwest Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 16, 2017 12:40 PM

A 22-year-old Wichita man was killed late Friday night when his motorcycle collided with an SUV in southwest Wichita, authorities said.

Manuel Delara was heading south on West Street at about 10:30 p.m. at a “high rate of speed” when his Honda motorcycle collided with a GMC Envoy turning north onto West from an I-235 exit ramp, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Delara was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis, where he was pronounced dead later in the evening. Neither the 44-year-old driver of the Envoy nor his 9-year-old passenger were injured in the collision.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

