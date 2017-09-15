Local

Wichita weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 15, 2017 9:54 PM

A strong cold front moving into the area could bring scattered thunderstorms to the Wichita area on Saturday afternoon and evening, forecasters say.

Some of the storms could be severe, delivering hail the size of quarters and winds of 60 miles an hour. Highs are expected to creep into the 90s, with storms most likely late in the afternoon and into the evening.

A few more storms are possible on Sunday, forecasters say, but temperatures will be notably cooler. Highs will only be in the low 80s.

Rain chances will linger into Monday, when highs again approach 90.

For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch this germ-zapping robot in action

Watch this germ-zapping robot in action 0:44

Watch this germ-zapping robot in action
Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam 1:08

Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam
West High students weigh in on school's cellphone policy 1:31

West High students weigh in on school's cellphone policy

View More Video