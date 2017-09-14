Rescued Texas pets now becoming Kansans

More Videos 1:32 Family, patients and friends mourn slain doctor Pause 1:44 Kansas Railfest coming to downtown Wichita on Saturday 0:40 Hurricane Harvey cats and dogs land in Wichita 0:50 Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest 6:23 Inside Wichita: A look at the historic Campbell Castle 2:45 Family protests outside the home of Evan Brewer 1:50 Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 0:47 Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita 9:46 Bill Snyder talks about win over Charlotte 1:08 Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Harvey cats and dogs land in Wichita Beauties & Beasts 11th Hour Rescue in Wichita picked up nearly 70 dogs and cats that had been in Houston shelters before the hurricane hit. They were brought to Wichita to make room for animals found after the hurricane. Video courtesy of Lauren Peterson Beauties & Beasts 11th Hour Rescue in Wichita picked up nearly 70 dogs and cats that had been in Houston shelters before the hurricane hit. They were brought to Wichita to make room for animals found after the hurricane. Video courtesy of Lauren Peterson jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

Beauties & Beasts 11th Hour Rescue in Wichita picked up nearly 70 dogs and cats that had been in Houston shelters before the hurricane hit. They were brought to Wichita to make room for animals found after the hurricane. Video courtesy of Lauren Peterson jgreen@wichitaeagle.com