Motorcyclist who died Monday identified

A motorcyclist found pinned between his bike and the ground in a ditch late Monday morning has been identified as Gregory Scott Castoreno, according to a Sedgwick County accident report.

Castoreno, 53, of Belle Plaine, was westbound on 79th Street near Hillside when he drove off the curve, hit a post and went off the road and into a ditch, the report says.

A bicyclist riding on 79th Street at around 11:30 a.m. Monday saw Castoreno and called 911. Castoreno was pronounced dead at the scene, Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how long Castoreno had been lying there before he was found, but authorities think he left the roadway sometime between 6 and 9 a.m. He wouldn’t have been visible to passing motorists, Dehning said.

Anyone traveling in the area between those times Monday who may have seen Castoreno is asked to call 911 or the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 316-660-3760.