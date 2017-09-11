More Videos

Local

Motorcyclist found dead in ditch; authorities seeking tips

By Amy Renee Leiker and Nichole Manna

The Wichita Eagle

September 11, 2017 12:01 PM

A bicyclist riding on 79th Street South by Hillside late Monday morning discovered a man with a motorcycle lying on top of him in a ditch. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by fire paramedics, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

It was immediately unclear exactly how long the man had been lying there before he was found. Lt. Lin Dehning said the man wouldn’t have been visible to passing motorists.

Authorities think the motorcyclist left the road sometime between 6 a.m. Monday and when the bicyclist called 911 about the discovery at around 11:30 a.m., Dehning said.

There is no indication the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle, Dehning said. Investigators don’t know why the motorcyclist left the road. His name, age and town of residence is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Anyone traveling in the area between 6 a.m. and noon Monday who may have seen the motorcyclist is asked to call 911 or the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office at 316-660-3760.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna, nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker, aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

