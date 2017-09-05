Inside Wichita: A look at the historic Campbell Castle

More Videos

    Inside Wichita takes you on a tour of the historic Campbell Castle in Riverside. It was built by Col. Burton Harvey Campbell between 1886 and 1888. In 1994, the castle was purchased by Terry and Paula Lowry and is now for sale. For more info, contact Terry Lowry at 316-253-9318 or by email at HollandOrtho@hotmail.com. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Inside Wichita takes you on a tour of the historic Campbell Castle in Riverside. It was built by Col. Burton Harvey Campbell between 1886 and 1888. In 1994, the castle was purchased by Terry and Paula Lowry and is now for sale. For more info, contact Terry Lowry at 316-253-9318 or by email at HollandOrtho@hotmail.com. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Los Angeles police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into homes in Studio City between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. The LAPD news release said the suspect knocked on doors and rang door bells to assess if anyone was home. “When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes,” the release said. “Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving. A get-a-way driver has been seen in a dark sedan.”

Passersby driving on West River Boulevard near Buffum called 911 just before 8 a.m. after finding a late-model Subaru partially submerged in the Little Arkansas River. The car was just south of the North Riverside Park. No one was in the car, and two doors were seen open. Crews removed the SUV at around 8:30 a.m. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)