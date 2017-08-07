Wind damage will be costly for city, residents of Kiowa

Greg Miller had just pulled up to his garage Saturday when the storm hit and he realized the garage door wouldn’t open.

He waited in his truck, convinced that his windows couldn’t withstand the storm. The hail and wind were so heavy that he didn’t see when the garage collapsed in front of him, crushing his mother’s car.

"Fortunately nobody was hurt," he said Monday. "There’s a lot of people taking care of us."

People across the city of Kiowa surveyed the damage to their homes, sheds and businesses on Monday.

Heavy winds damaged 42 houses in Barber County, leaving 17 uninhabitable, said Mike Loreg, director of Barber County Emergency Management Services. About 15 businesses were damaged. Numerous utility poles fell in the storm, leaving cities like Kiowa without electricity.

Although no one was injured, the damage will be costly to the city of around 1,026 people. Some residents don’t have insurance.

Cleanup and repair will also eat into Kiowa’s budget, about $2.9 million, said Lou Leone, city administrator.

This is the second storm to hit the city in 30 days. Just last month, heavy winds knocked out the power. It cost $40,000 to get the electricity back on.

"That’s not including the cost of cleaning up all the tree limbs and so on. Factor that in and you’re looking at about 70-something thousand dollars," Leone said. "This one’s far worse. This alone, we’re looking at $60,000 just to get the power back on. … It hurts. Bottom line is it hurts. We only have so much in reserves, and every time we dip into it means we have so much less for the next emergency."

Marla Talbott stood outside the house her daughter-in-law and grandchildren live in, watching as crews worked to move fallen tree limbs and cut back part of a tree that had hit the house. She said she has no idea how much the storm will cost her family, although the house seemed to have structural damage.

"It’s devastating," Talbott said. "Our poor town has probably tapped out all of its resources."

At the city’s swimming pool, Jessica Swonger and Angelia Cunningham looked over the damage.

Children love the pool during the summer, they said. Leone’s kids are some of those who spend the day at the pool from open to close, with a break for dinner.

"It’s usually packed. It keeps the kids out of trouble too," Leone said. "Now, four weeks to go and the pool’s shut down."

A sign, bench and a chair had sunk to the bottom of the pool. The children’s wading pool — which only recently was repaired for a leak — was filled with grime. A slide, installed last Friday, lay on its side.

The winds also had torn the ceiling off the pool house, leaving shattered glass on the ground and cinder blocks crumbling on the corners of the dressing rooms.

Swonger, the pool manager, said she thinks they could get the pool clean and ready for children to swim, even though it will have to be emptied and refilled, at a cost of around $5,000 for water alone. But downed electrical wires and falling cinder blocks create a safety hazard that will keep the pool closed until the pool house is rebuilt, she said.

For Cunningham, the assistant manager, the pool’s closure is especially concerning. It is her sole source of summer income.

"I won’t have a check from the school till October, so I don’t know what I’m going to do," Cunningham said.

"We’ll figure it out," Leone told her. "We already budgeted it to pay you."

"It could be worse," Cunningham added. "We could have a whole town not standing."

"It could be worse" was a common sentiment across the town as people raked yards, piled up tree branches and offered each other assistance.

At South Barber High School, an air conditioning unit from the roof had been thrown onto the ground. The bleachers were torn up out of the ground and flung across the field.

When the question was raised as to whether the football season could even start in a few weeks without bleachers, one community member’s response nearly moved Leone to tears.

"You know what?" Leone said the man had told them. "We can all bring chairs."