Church to give away 100 backpacks

A Wichita church plans to give away 100 backpacks filled with school supplies at a “Neighborhood Night Out” church party Tuesday.
Table of Hope Metropolitan Community Church, 156 S. Kansas, will hold the neighborhood event from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 8.
There will be hot dogs and snow-cones, in addition to a chance for children to get a free haircut from a professional.
“Children from families who can’t afford school supplies can start the school year even with everyone else,” said the Rev. Jackie Carter, pastor. “And teachers will have fewer times they need to buy students’ school supplies out of their own pockets.”
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
