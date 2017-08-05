Quakes shake southern Kansas

Four small earthquakes shook southern Kansas late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
No damage was reported from any of the quakes, the strongest of which was a 3.3 shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday a little more than six miles north of Caldwell. It was three miles deep.
That quake was the second of the night at the same location, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The first occurred 17 minutes earlier and was measured at 3.0.
A 2.9 quake struck more than seven miles west of Belle Plaine at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, and a third quake north of Caldwell hit at 12:39 a.m. The third quake was a 2.8 that was less than three miles deep.
A fifth earthquake in the area was actually the first of the night, striking about five miles southwest of Cherokee, Okla. The 2.6 tremblor occurred at 7:19 p.m. and was three miles deep. Cherokee is about 55 miles southwest of Caldwell.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
