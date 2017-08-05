Two killed in southeast Kansas collision

Two people were killed in a collision just east of Altoona Friday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The collision occurred just before 3 p.m. on K-47 a mile east of Altoona, the highway patrol reported. A pickup traveling west on the state highway veered left of center, striking another pickup head-on.
The driver of the first pickup, David Crites, 82, of Fredonia, was killed in the collision. The passenger in the second pickup, Olin Goins, 84, of Thayer also died.
The driver of the second pickup, Scotty Gober, 59, of Erie was taken to Neosho Memorial Medical Center for treatment.
