Local

Two killed in southeast Kansas collision

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

August 05, 2017 2:52 PM

Two people were killed in a collision just east of Altoona Friday afternoon, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred just before 3 p.m. on K-47 a mile east of Altoona, the highway patrol reported. A pickup traveling west on the state highway veered left of center, striking another pickup head-on.

The driver of the first pickup, David Crites, 82, of Fredonia, was killed in the collision. The passenger in the second pickup, Olin Goins, 84, of Thayer also died.

The driver of the second pickup, Scotty Gober, 59, of Erie was taken to Neosho Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands of purple martins fly in to roost in Wichita

Thousands of purple martins fly in to roost in Wichita 0:39

Thousands of purple martins fly in to roost in Wichita
Wichita school sells natural honey 1:14

Wichita school sells natural honey
Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened' 1:54

Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened'

View More Video