Local

Water restored to parts of Bel Aire, northeast Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

August 05, 2017 12:44 PM

Water service was restored in portions of Bel Aire and far northeast Wichita early Saturday morning, several hours after a water main broke next to a middle school.

The water main on 45th Street North next to Stucky Middle School broke shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said. Water was shut off on 45th between Hydraulic and Oliver, Bel Aire city officials said.

Service was finally restored at about 3 a.m., according to a post on the city of Bel Aire’s Facebook page.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands of purple martins fly in to roost in Wichita

Thousands of purple martins fly in to roost in Wichita 0:39

Thousands of purple martins fly in to roost in Wichita
Wichita school sells natural honey 1:14

Wichita school sells natural honey
Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened' 1:54

Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened'

View More Video