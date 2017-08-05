Water restored to parts of Bel Aire, northeast Wichita

Water service was restored in portions of Bel Aire and far northeast Wichita early Saturday morning, several hours after a water main broke next to a middle school.
The water main on 45th Street North next to Stucky Middle School broke shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said. Water was shut off on 45th between Hydraulic and Oliver, Bel Aire city officials said.
Service was finally restored at about 3 a.m., according to a post on the city of Bel Aire’s Facebook page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
