UPDATE: Motorcycle crash injures two in south Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

August 05, 2017 12:34 PM

Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita Saturday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. when the driver hit an oil spill on the ramp linking Hydraulic to northbound I-135, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. He lost control of his 2016 Victory and crashed.

Lowell Kemp, 45, of Haysville and Lacey Lewis, 33, of Oklahoma City were both taken to Wesley Medical Center for treatment.

The crash closed the ramp for more than three hours Saturday morning, authorities said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

