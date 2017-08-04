Water main break hits Bel Aire, northeast Wichita

Some residents of Bel Aire and far northeast Wichita will be without water on Friday night following a water main break, officials said.
The break was reported at 5:41 p.m., a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. The city of Bel Aire indicated the break happened on 45th Street North next to Stucky Middle School.
“We will have the water shut off on 45th between Hydraulic and Oliver until the break is repaired,” a Facebook post on the city’s page said early Friday evening.
Motorists are advised to avoid 45th Street, which is closed between Oliver and Broadview due to the break.
