Local

Water main break hits Bel Aire, northeast Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

August 04, 2017 6:34 PM

Some residents of Bel Aire and far northeast Wichita will be without water on Friday night following a water main break, officials said.

The break was reported at 5:41 p.m., a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. The city of Bel Aire indicated the break happened on 45th Street North next to Stucky Middle School.

“We will have the water shut off on 45th between Hydraulic and Oliver until the break is repaired,” a Facebook post on the city’s page said early Friday evening.

Motorists are advised to avoid 45th Street, which is closed between Oliver and Broadview due to the break.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands of purple martins fly in to roost in Wichita

Thousands of purple martins fly in to roost in Wichita 0:39

Thousands of purple martins fly in to roost in Wichita
Wichita school sells natural honey 1:14

Wichita school sells natural honey
Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened' 1:54

Lt. Gov. Colyer says 'what’s happened has happened'

View More Video