Free backpacks, school supplies and more at Saturday giveaways

The Convoy of Hope will again stop in Wichita over the weekend – this time in two separate locations.
The Missouri-based organization will host two charitable giveaways beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Bethel Life Center on Wichita’s south side and at McAdams Park on the city’s north side.
Organization spokeswoman Stacie Cathcart, who presented at Mayor Jeff Longwell’s weekly media briefing on Thursday, said close to 10,000 people are expected at the Bethel Life Center and between 4,000 and 5,000 are expected at McAdams Park.
Gates open at 10 a.m., though many are expected to be in line before that, Cathcart said.
“This isn’t a handout, it’s a hand-up,” Cathcart said. “Our hope is that people leave a little less stressed than they were when they came.”
The giveaways, mostly billed as a boost for struggling families as the new school year nears, will offer backpacks, school supplies, clothes, immunizations, groceries, haircuts, family portraits, food, community services information, veterans services, and assorted other goods.
Children will need to be present, Cathcart said, for the backpack giveaway. Recipients will not be required to provide ID or proof of income.
A volunteer rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Bethel Life Center. For more information, call 316-522-7148 or e-mail Cathcart at scathcart@blcwichita.com.
If you go
Locations: Bethel Life Center (3777 S. Meridian) and McAdams Park (1329 E. 13th St. N.)
Time: 10 a.m., Saturday
Cost: Free
More information: Call 316-522-7148
