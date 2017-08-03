‘Armed and dangerous’ man at large in Wichita area, police say

A man wanted in Colorado and considered by law enforcement to be armed and dangerous was at large in the Wichita area as of early Thursday morning.
North Newton Police Chief Randy Jordan said that William J. Roberts, 34, a known fugitive with multiple felony warrants out of Colorado, was last seen in the Kechi area, near Woodlawn and 61st Street.
Roberts was stopped, Jordan said, by a North Newton police officer at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday before leading officers on a chase.
Law enforcement officers, Jordan said, eventually disabled the rented 2017 Chevrolet Camero that Roberts was operating by employing spike strips, but he was able to elude officers on foot.
Jordan said Roberts was last seen wearing a white tank top and dark colored shorts or pants. He said Roberts is considered armed and dangerous and advises anyone who may have seen him to call 911.
“I would say to the public, if someone strange approaches your home or your vehicle, call 911 immediately,” Jordan said. “We don’t believe (Roberts) is familiar with the area. We just need to get law enforcement to him as quickly as we can.”
The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Park City police have assisted on the chase and with the search for Roberts, Jordan said.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
