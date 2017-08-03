One dead after drowning reported in Sedgwick County

One person has died following a report of a drowning early Thursday, according to a Sedgwick County 911 dispatch supervisor.
The supervisor said a call for a drowning came in shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday for a location in the 13000 block of East Spring Valley, which is just southwest of Kellogg and 143rd Street on Wichita’s eastern edge.
Officer Paul Cruz of the Wichita Police Department said a 78-year-old woman was found dead, but that the department couldn’t confirm that a drowning had taken place. The case, Cruz said, has been handed over to the Sedgwick County coroner.
