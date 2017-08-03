File graphic
File graphic The Wichita Eagle
File graphic The Wichita Eagle

Local

One dead after drowning reported in Sedgwick County

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

August 03, 2017 7:55 AM

One person has died following a report of a drowning early Thursday, according to a Sedgwick County 911 dispatch supervisor.

The supervisor said a call for a drowning came in shortly after 1 a.m. on Thursday for a location in the 13000 block of East Spring Valley, which is just southwest of Kellogg and 143rd Street on Wichita’s eastern edge.

Officer Paul Cruz of the Wichita Police Department said a 78-year-old woman was found dead, but that the department couldn’t confirm that a drowning had taken place. The case, Cruz said, has been handed over to the Sedgwick County coroner.

Check back to Kansas.com later for more information on this developing story.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Aerial view of Century II

Aerial view of Century II 1:39

Aerial view of Century II
Flying up the Arkansas River 0:52

Flying up the Arkansas River
Brandon Johnson wins City Council District 1 primary 2:07

Brandon Johnson wins City Council District 1 primary

View More Video