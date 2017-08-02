Murderabilia site features killer in Excel shooting spree

A web site that offers true crime collectibles for sale — known in the trade as “murderabilia — is offering clothing and other items that belonged to the man who went on a deadly shooting spree in Hesston last year before being killed.
Serial Killers Ink has several items that the site claims belonged to Cedric Ford, who killed three people and injured 14 others on Feb. 25, 2016. The shooting spree started along a highway in Harvey County and ended inside Excel Industries, where he was shot to death by Hesston Police Chief Doug Schroeder.
The items were obtained “through a private citizen who was close to the situation and had access to various items owned by Ford,” the web site reports.
They include hoodies, T-shirts, a cap, jewelry, a jewelry box and a lanyard.
