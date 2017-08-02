Crashes clogging major routes during evening commute

Accidents have turned portions of Kellogg into a parking lot during Wednesday’s evening commute.
A non-injury accident at West Street just before 5 p.m. clogged westbound lanes as far east as Seneca, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Motorists were advised to find alternate routes.
An injury crash at Kellogg and I-235 in west Wichita prompted 911 to advise motorists to avoid the area shortly before 6 p.m.
Another crash on I-135 near Lincoln was creating congestion for travelers heading south.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments