Weekend proves deadly on Wichita roads

Nearly one-sixth of the fatal crashes that have occurred on Wichita roadways this year happened over the weekend.

For the roughly 48-hour period from Friday night through Sunday night, three Wichita men died in three separate crashes, bringing the total number of fatal accidents in the city so far in 2017 to 19.

Police on Monday identified two men who died as a result of crashes on Friday and Saturday. A third man, who had yet to be identified as of late Monday morning, was killed in a crash late Sunday.

Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department said Jackie Newton, 79, was pronounced dead at the scene after a one-vehicle crash that happened Saturday afternoon in the 1800 block of South Rock Road, which is just south of Harry and Rock in east Wichita.

Police said the car Newton was in veered across traffic on Rock Road before striking a utility pole and eventually landing on its side. It is not known if a medical condition played a role in the crash.

Joseph Zachare, 20, was killed after the motorcycle he was driving Friday night in west Wichita collided with a Dodge Charger. Zachare, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was traveling north on West Street a few blocks south of Central and West.

WPD PIO is in route on traffic fatality — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) July 29, 2017

At around 11 p.m. on Sunday, a 44-year-old man died after a one-vehicle crash near Kellogg and Washington, Davidson said.

The car, a 2006 Chevrolet Impala, was traveling along the ramp from I-135 to westbound Kellogg when the driver lost control, leading it to strike a concrete barrier, Davidson said. The car then rolled.

The identity of the man who died had not been released as of Monday morning. Also in the car were a 38-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, and a 31-year-old woman. The 38-year-old man was driving, Davidson said.

Rollover injury accident with multiple patients - westbound Kellogg Ave between I-135 and Washington. Avoid the area. #icttraffic #ictfire — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) July 31, 2017

“Three in a weekend is a lot,” Davidson said. “It’s something that we’re very concerned about at the Wichita Police Department. We want everyone to be safe, whether they live in our community or they’re visiting our community.”

In 2016, 27 people died as the result of 26 fatal crashes in the city, according to statistics provided by the department. Investigations into all three crashes over the weekend were ongoing, Davidson said.

